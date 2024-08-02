Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

