Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 12,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.