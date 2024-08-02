Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.00.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHW

Chesswood Group Price Performance

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. The firm has a market cap of C$31.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.65. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.20). Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 38.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of C$68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.1459969 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesswood Group

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.