Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 227,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 359,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Up 8.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £651,650.00, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.26.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

