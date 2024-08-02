Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.00. The company had a trading volume of 211,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $277.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.74.

Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Profile



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

