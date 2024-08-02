Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.45 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,474. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.