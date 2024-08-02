Citigroup Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $169.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

