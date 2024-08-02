Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.24) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 370 ($4.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 330.63 ($4.25).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 338.40 ($4.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,617.02%.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,959.15). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

