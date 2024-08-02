Citigroup Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $28.25

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius reiterated a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,107,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,461 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

