Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.90. 1,199,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.78. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $314.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.73.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

