Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VHT traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $275.91. 523,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $278.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

