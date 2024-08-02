Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

KRE traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 34,162,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,843,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

