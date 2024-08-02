Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 15.50% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 2,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.