Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 85,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 3,777,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.