Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,660. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.31.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

