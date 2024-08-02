Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,690,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,037,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.10. 346,763 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

