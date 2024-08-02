Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $631,068,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Southern by 45.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $128,413,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 6,303.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,112,000 after buying an additional 1,180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Southern by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after buying an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. 7,196,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

