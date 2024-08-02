Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Clarus Stock Performance

Clarus stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 28,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $224.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

