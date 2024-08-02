Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $242.44. 529,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $246.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

