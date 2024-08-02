Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 2,120,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 737,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

