Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of NET stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $23,285,566.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $21,422,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,285,566.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,210 shares of company stock worth $53,347,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

