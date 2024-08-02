Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.0 million-$424.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.6 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 5,072,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,106. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,210 shares of company stock worth $54,456,921. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

