CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

