Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,835 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.68% of Coeur Mining worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 625,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 247.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 80,531 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

