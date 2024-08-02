Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,083,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COGT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 236,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,196. The company has a market cap of $876.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

