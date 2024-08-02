Cognex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

CGNX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.33. 597,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

