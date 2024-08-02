Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Trimmed by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 124,898 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

