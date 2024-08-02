Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

