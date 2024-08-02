Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
