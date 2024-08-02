Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £11,361.24 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.75), for a total value of £11,361.24 ($14,614.41).

Cohort stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 832 ($10.70). 247,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 804.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.87. Cohort plc has a 12-month low of GBX 456 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 874.38 ($11.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £336.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,521.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,242.42%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

