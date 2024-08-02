Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $103.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $101.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,813,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,811 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 334,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 102,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.