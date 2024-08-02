Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.24

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.24 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 134540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8,664.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 284,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.