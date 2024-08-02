Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

