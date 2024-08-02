Comerica Bank Acquires 18,742 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $9.43 on Friday, hitting $193.77. 866,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

