Comerica Bank Acquires 37,466 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $24,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 6,295,586 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

