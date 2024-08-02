Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in FedEx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Down 3.2 %

FedEx stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.41. 684,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,507. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average of $263.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

