Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.31. 556,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,299. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.