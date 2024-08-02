Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,078.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,082.61. 160,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,041.48 and its 200-day moving average is $981.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $759.15 and a one year high of $1,113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

