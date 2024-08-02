Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,706,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,007,361. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

