Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AXP traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.16. 1,269,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average is $225.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,535 shares of company stock worth $5,137,431. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

