Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,583,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $55,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

