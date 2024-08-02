Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,007. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

