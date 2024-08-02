Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 433,877 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on THC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of THC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.86. 925,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock worth $2,171,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.