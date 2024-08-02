Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA traded down $19.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

