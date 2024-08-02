Comerica Bank Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,942. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

