Comerica Bank Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flywire were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 419,549 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Flywire by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after buying an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 485,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

FLYW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 446,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,778. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

