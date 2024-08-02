Comerica Bank Has $19.15 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,123.20. 86,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,545. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,032.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,051.39.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,936,345. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

