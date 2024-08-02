Comerica Bank Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 11.2 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,935. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.80). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.