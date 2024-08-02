Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after buying an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $5.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $539.45. The company had a trading volume of 159,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,463. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

