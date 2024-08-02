Comerica Bank Purchases 25,520 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $7,951,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $4,755,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $9.03 on Friday, reaching $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 412,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,900. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MKSI

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.