Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,200,000 after buying an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,528,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

VMC traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.23. The stock had a trading volume of 656,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,850. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

